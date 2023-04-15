Private Portfolio Partners LLC Sells 25,380 Shares of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lowered its position in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 25,380 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Vaxart worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Vaxart by 11.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,070,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,673,000 after buying an additional 1,398,257 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vaxart by 5.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,988,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,234,000 after purchasing an additional 342,478 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vaxart by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 905,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vaxart by 34.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 836,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 214,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 991.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 830,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 754,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Vaxart from $6.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

Vaxart Stock Performance

Vaxart Profile

Shares of Vaxart stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average is $1.16. Vaxart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $4.69.

(Get Rating)

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines based on its Vector-Adjuvant-Antigen Standardized Technology oral vaccine platform. Its investigational vaccines are administered using a room temperature-stable tablet, rather than by injection.

