Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Prologis by 27.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,071,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,328,016,000 after buying an additional 2,823,799 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Prologis during the third quarter worth about $183,115,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Prologis by 49.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,138,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,109,000 after buying an additional 1,691,045 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Prologis during the third quarter worth about $134,276,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,994,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,989,000 after buying an additional 1,060,745 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.85.

Prologis stock opened at $119.76 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $174.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.74 and a 200-day moving average of $116.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

