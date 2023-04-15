Prom Price Tops $5.12 on Major Exchanges (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One Prom token can currently be bought for $5.12 or 0.00016899 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Prom has a total market cap of $93.38 million and $3.62 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Prom Token Profile

PROM is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.15682049 USD and is up 0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $4,246,555.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

