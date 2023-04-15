PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) Short Interest Down 92.5% in March

PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 92.5% from the March 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PT XL Axiata Tbk Price Performance

PTXKY stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.37. The stock had a trading volume of 667 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,069. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.88. PT XL Axiata Tbk has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $4.60.

Get PT XL Axiata Tbk alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PT XL Axiata Tbk from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

PT XL Axiata Tbk Company Profile

PT XL Axiata Tbk engages in the provision of telephony services. It offers the following products and services: cellular mobile network, internet services provider, closed fixed network services, internet telephony service for public interest license, internet interconnection services, and packet switched local fixed network license.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PT XL Axiata Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT XL Axiata Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.