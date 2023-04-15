PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) Short Interest Down 92.5% in March

PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 92.5% from the March 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
PT XL Axiata Tbk Price Performance
PTXKY stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.37. The stock had a trading volume of 667 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,069. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.88. PT XL Axiata Tbk has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $4.60.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PT XL Axiata Tbk from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.
PT XL Axiata Tbk Company Profile
PT XL Axiata Tbk engages in the provision of telephony services. It offers the following products and services: cellular mobile network, internet services provider, closed fixed network services, internet telephony service for public interest license, internet interconnection services, and packet switched local fixed network license.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PT XL Axiata Tbk (PTXKY)
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
- The Worst May Have Been Priced Into Amazon Stock, Upside Remains
Receive News & Ratings for PT XL Axiata Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT XL Axiata Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.