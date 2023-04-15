PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Receives $61.86 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.21.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PHM shares. Bank of America raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Price Performance

PulteGroup stock opened at $60.14 on Monday. PulteGroup has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $60.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.75. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.77%.

Insider Activity at PulteGroup

In related news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $861,172.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,432,308.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PulteGroup news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $861,172.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at $4,432,308.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,845,149 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PulteGroup

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 122.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 11.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 88,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 15.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 606,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,375,000 after purchasing an additional 83,257 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 55.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 252,393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,709,000 after acquiring an additional 89,934 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.