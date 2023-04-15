Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP) Short Interest Update

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pyxis Tankers stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.
Shares of PXSAP traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.42. The company had a trading volume of 4,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.76. Pyxis Tankers has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $27.00.
Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.
