QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Position Lowered by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,557 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 62.3% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Price Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.16. 4,833,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,485,016. The company has a market capitalization of $133.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.93 and a 12 month high of $156.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.60.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Barclays raised shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.48.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.