QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna upgraded QUALCOMM from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Raymond James started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $156.48.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $120.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.41. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $101.93 and a 1 year high of $156.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.18 and its 200 day moving average is $120.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.25.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QUALCOMM

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,703,193,000 after buying an additional 24,566,978 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,375,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929,586 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 409.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,011,105 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $331,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

