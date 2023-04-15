QUASA 24 Hour Volume Reaches $384.34 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. In the last week, QUASA has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. QUASA has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and $384.34 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

QUASA Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00174547 USD and is up 57.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $198.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

