Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX) Short Interest Down 62.3% in March

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,900 shares, a drop of 62.3% from the March 15th total of 140,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 680,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quoin Pharmaceuticals
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Quoin Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 14,532 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Quoin Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. 12.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.
Quoin Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 14.3 %
Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quoin Pharmaceuticals will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Quoin Pharmaceuticals
Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. engages in the development of therapeutic products for the treatment of rare and orphan diseases. Its product pipeline includes QRX003, QRX004, QRX007, and QRX008. The company was founded by Michael Myers and Denise Carter on March 5, 2018 and is headquartered in Ashburn, VA.
