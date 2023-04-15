R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Now Covered by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price on the healthcare provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RCM. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.13.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

R1 RCM Stock Performance

R1 RCM stock opened at $15.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of -108.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.84. R1 RCM has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $27.81.

Insider Transactions at R1 RCM

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). R1 RCM had a positive return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $532.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that R1 RCM will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lee Rivas acquired 71,767 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.93 per share, for a total transaction of $999,714.31. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,714.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in R1 RCM in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in R1 RCM by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in R1 RCM by 2,483.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in R1 RCM by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in R1 RCM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

R1 RCM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.