Radix (XRD) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $411.72 Million

Radix (XRD) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. Over the last seven days, Radix has traded 56.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Radix has a market capitalization of $411.72 million and $8.13 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radix coin can now be purchased for $0.0784 or 0.00000258 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Radix launched on July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,123,620,561 coins and its circulating supply is 5,250,579,284 coins. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “RADIX token (XRD) is the native token of the Radix Public Network, used for staking to secure the network through Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and paying for transaction fees. XRD holders can vote on validator nodes by delegating tokens to them and earn network emission rewards. The top 100 validators with the most delegated stake are selected as the validator set, but this limit is expected to be removed in the future. Transaction fees are paid in XRD, and 100% of the fees are burnt by the Radix Protocol to prevent spam transactions across the network.”

