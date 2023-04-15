Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $31.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $30.00.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Range Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Range Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.22.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources Stock Performance

Range Resources stock opened at $27.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $37.44. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.27.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $997.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Range Resources had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 57.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 6.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Range Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,135,388 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $634,920,000 after buying an additional 111,026 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP grew its position in Range Resources by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 6,347,163 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $101,646,000 after acquiring an additional 157,000 shares during the last quarter. KGH Ltd grew its position in Range Resources by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 4,564,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $114,198,000 after acquiring an additional 306,036 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Range Resources in the third quarter valued at about $98,514,000. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Range Resources by 3.6% in the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,823,580 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $96,584,000 after acquiring an additional 133,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.