Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.47.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Rapid7 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rapid7

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,446,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,657,000 after acquiring an additional 64,816 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,076,000 after buying an additional 243,040 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,359,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,208,000 after buying an additional 246,214 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Rapid7 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,991,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,603,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,409,000 after buying an additional 87,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Stock Performance

Rapid7 stock opened at $46.96 on Monday. Rapid7 has a fifty-two week low of $26.49 and a fifty-two week high of $114.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.68.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $184.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.33 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. The firm also offers security and product consulting services.

