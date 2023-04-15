Raymond James Trims Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Target Price to C$26.00

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$24.50 price target on shares of Topaz Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Ci Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Topaz Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$27.92.

Shares of TPZ opened at C$19.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.10. The firm has a market cap of C$2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$19.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.00. Topaz Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$17.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. Topaz Energy’s payout ratio is 176.47%.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

