Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 212,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up approximately 2.5% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $21,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

RTX remained flat at $101.68 during trading on Friday. 3,017,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,048,208. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.24. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 62.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RTX. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.62.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.