Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF) Short Interest Update

Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Razor Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS RZREF remained flat at $0.95 during trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.08. Razor Energy has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $3.00.

About Razor Energy

Razor Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Alberta. It operates assets in the Swan Hills area covering 155,520 gross acres of total land and the Kaybob area covering 84,320 gross acres of total land located in the west central Alberta, as well as the District South area covering 78,615 gross acres of total land located in the southern Alberta.

