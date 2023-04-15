Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF) Short Interest Update

Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Razor Energy Stock Performance
OTCMKTS RZREF remained flat at $0.95 during trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.08. Razor Energy has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $3.00.
About Razor Energy
