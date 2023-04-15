Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.30

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.30 and traded as low as $3.21. Reading International shares last traded at $3.29, with a volume of 9,738 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reading International in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Reading International Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.30.

Reading International ( NASDAQ:RDI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.26). Reading International had a negative net margin of 17.82% and a negative return on equity of 44.95%. The firm had revenue of $47.20 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Reading International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Reading International in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Reading International by 236.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11,951 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Reading International by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 40,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 14,859 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Reading International by 17.9% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. 50.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

