Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 422.7% from the March 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Red Eléctrica Corporación from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.13.

Red Eléctrica Corporación Stock Performance

OTCMKTS RDEIY traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.86. 7,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,564. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.56 and its 200-day moving average is $8.51. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $10.64.

Red Eléctrica Corporación Company Profile

Red Eléctrica Corp. SA engages in the power transmission and operation of electrical systems. It also offers telecommunication services and other related activities. The company was founded on January 29, 1985 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.

