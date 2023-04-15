Red Pine Exploration (CVE:RPX) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Red Pine Exploration Inc. (CVE:RPX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 62,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 364,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The firm has a market cap of C$28.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.25.

Red Pine Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wawa Gold Project that covers an area of 7,132 hectares located to the east of the Town of Wawa in northern Ontario. The company was formerly known as Vencan Gold Corporation and changed its name to Red Pine Exploration Inc in March 2009.

