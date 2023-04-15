Red Tortoise LLC Acquires New Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 70,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,000. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Red Tortoise LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Essex LLC now owns 36,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 9,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 312.9% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDE traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $26.55. The company had a trading volume of 397,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,964. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.31. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $22.97 and a 1-year high of $28.82.

About Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

