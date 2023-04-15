Red Tortoise LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 10,437 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 97,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,426,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 104,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.52. 1,687,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,838,664. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $43.06 and a 1-year high of $56.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.90 and its 200-day moving average is $50.82. The stock has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

