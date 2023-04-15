Red Tortoise LLC Acquires New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 55,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Genworth Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Genworth Financial Inc now owns 444,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,359,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810,070. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $55.99 and a one year high of $69.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.70.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.