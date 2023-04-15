Red Tortoise LLC Buys New Shares in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,329,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,385,617,000 after acquiring an additional 973,718 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,177,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,086,000 after acquiring an additional 44,804 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,066,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Moller Financial Services increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 493,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,054,000 after acquiring an additional 29,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 474,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,161,000 after acquiring an additional 7,943 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:FNDA traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $47.97. 239,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,181. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.35 and a fifty-two week high of $54.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.54 and a 200-day moving average of $48.31.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

