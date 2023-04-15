Red Tortoise LLC Buys Shares of 32,208 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 32,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,521,000. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Red Tortoise LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,010,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,510,000 after buying an additional 367,762 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,540,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,659,000 after purchasing an additional 205,631 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,641,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,136,000 after purchasing an additional 69,751 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,613.4% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 4,186,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031,885 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,019,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,008,000 after buying an additional 284,461 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,714,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,995. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

