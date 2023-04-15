Red Tortoise LLC Invests $474,000 in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,665,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,067,000 after buying an additional 6,881,988 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,920,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851,251 shares in the last quarter. WA Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 2,592,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,951,000 after purchasing an additional 151,270 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 794,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,544,000 after purchasing an additional 270,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 629,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,180,000 after purchasing an additional 20,679 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.61. 128,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,483. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.76. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $20.66.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

