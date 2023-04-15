Red Tortoise LLC Invests $616,000 in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,779,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,951,000 after purchasing an additional 525,273 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,656,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,723,000 after purchasing an additional 287,044 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 7,229,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,058,000 after purchasing an additional 240,698 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,170,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,713,000 after purchasing an additional 447,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resource Consulting Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. now owns 4,466,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,547,000 after purchasing an additional 50,291 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUV remained flat at $33.85 during trading on Friday. 404,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,499. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $35.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.87 and its 200 day moving average is $33.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.89.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

