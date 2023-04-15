Red Tortoise LLC Takes $222,000 Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.84. 3,325,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,998,907. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.65. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $122.35.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

