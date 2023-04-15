ReddCoin Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $3.32 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 23.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. ReddCoin has a market cap of $3.32 million and approximately $24,584.12 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 5.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.44 or 0.00317069 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00020718 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00011255 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000812 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000583 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000167 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

