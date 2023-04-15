Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.
Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $64.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,423,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,389. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $73.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.17 and a 200-day moving average of $60.78.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
