Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 17,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 66,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 54,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 109.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 9,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 644,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,328,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 11,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $300,542.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,491,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,671,159.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.6 %

EPD stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,931,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,743,021. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $28.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.93 and a 200 day moving average of $25.20.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.74 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 78.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

