Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Buys Shares of 5,863 Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,863 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,499 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,137 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,741 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 10.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,310 ($65.76) to GBX 5,380 ($66.63) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE RIO traded down $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,617,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,454,293. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $50.92 and a 12 month high of $83.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.45.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 9.8%.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Further Reading

