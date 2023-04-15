Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $555,000 in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 805,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,261,000 after buying an additional 31,173 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 81,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 8,096 shares during the period. Mainsail Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $844,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,621 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,994,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $62.63. The company had a trading volume of 14,953,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,099,478. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $76.23. The stock has a market cap of $68.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.06 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,086 shares in the company, valued at $11,054,930.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,086 shares in the company, valued at $11,054,930.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 107,000 shares of company stock worth $6,444,990. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.