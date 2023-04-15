Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $688,000 in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CSX by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 41,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 10,186 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,037,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,156,000 after purchasing an additional 96,289 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in CSX by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 219,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in CSX by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 106,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in CSX by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 70,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.39.

CSX Stock Performance

CSX stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.46. 16,727,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,237,330. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.33. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $38.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

About CSX

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

See Also

