Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $921,000 in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.1% of Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $2,400,770.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,853,924.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,770.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at $6,853,924.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 178,268 shares of company stock valued at $27,231,420. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AbbVie Price Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.94.

ABBV traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.59. 3,473,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,091,558. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $285.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.50.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.56%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

