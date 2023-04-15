Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New $285,000 Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,931 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 53.2% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 55.0% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Emfo LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Applied Materials by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,634 shares of company stock valued at $4,512,426. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.90. 5,211,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,096,893. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $125.62. The company has a market capitalization of $95.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.61.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $279.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.31.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

