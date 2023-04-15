Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New $343,000 Investment in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DINO. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 2,175.0% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in HF Sinclair by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DINO traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.44. 1,516,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,975,622. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52 week low of $34.90 and a 52 week high of $66.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.41.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.62). HF Sinclair had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The company had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. This is an increase from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of HF Sinclair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

In other HF Sinclair news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,553,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,336,780.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,553,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,859 shares in the company, valued at $9,336,780.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $190,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,853,483 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,677,255.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

