Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,125 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Surevest LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 541.5% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of QQQ traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $318.57. The company had a trading volume of 56,278,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,281,376. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $347.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $305.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.41.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.