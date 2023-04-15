Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 9,620 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000. Alibaba Group makes up 1.1% of Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth $442,656,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its position in Alibaba Group by 261.3% during the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,467,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $395,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231,343 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 15.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,568,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $927,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,857 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,810,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $224,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,738,000. Institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. Barclays upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.40.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

About Alibaba Group

NYSE:BABA traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.55. The stock had a trading volume of 14,098,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,983,654. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.96. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $125.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.38 billion, a PE ratio of 51.95, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

