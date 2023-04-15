Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Takes $267,000 Position in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 118,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BNR. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 10,842 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Burning Rock Biotech Price Performance

BNR traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.89. 63,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,009. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.65. Burning Rock Biotech Limited has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50.

About Burning Rock Biotech

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Central Laboratory Business, In-Hospital Business, and Pharma Research and Development Services. The company primarily offers next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection and prognosis prediction tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

