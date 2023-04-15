Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) PT Lowered to $141.00 at Barclays

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $148.00 to $141.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RGA. Citigroup raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a sell rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $154.78.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $137.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.73 and a 200-day moving average of $139.94. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1-year low of $104.46 and a 1-year high of $153.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.91.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($0.52). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 15.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reinsurance Group of America

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 27.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,548,000 after buying an additional 28,536 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 13.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 11.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,428,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 20.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

