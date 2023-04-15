Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Receives $14.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.
Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Relmada Therapeutics from $42.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd.
Relmada Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of RLMD opened at $2.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.61. Relmada Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $38.68.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Relmada Therapeutics
Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile
Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on addressing diseases of the central nervous system. It develops esmethadone, an N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for the treatment of CNS diseases, and oral agent for depression and other potential indications.
