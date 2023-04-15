Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Receives $14.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Relmada Therapeutics from $42.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Get Relmada Therapeutics alerts:

Relmada Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of RLMD opened at $2.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.61. Relmada Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $38.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLMD. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 1,864.1% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,383,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,128 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 5,364.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,061,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 1,081,944 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 41.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,952,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,707,000 after buying an additional 567,573 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 916.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 527,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 475,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 25.3% during the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,078,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,936,000 after acquiring an additional 419,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on addressing diseases of the central nervous system. It develops esmethadone, an N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for the treatment of CNS diseases, and oral agent for depression and other potential indications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.