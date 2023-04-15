Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) Short Interest Update

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNSDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, a decrease of 87.0% from the March 15th total of 409,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 532.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Renault from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered Renault from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Renault Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of RNSDF traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.07. Renault has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $43.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.19.

About Renault

Renault SA engages in the design, manufacture and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive segment deals with the production of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

