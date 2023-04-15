Request (REQ) Price Up 4.7% This Week

Request (REQ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One Request token can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000343 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Request has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. Request has a total market capitalization of $103.87 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00007743 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00023428 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00029944 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00018372 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000063 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,327.98 or 1.00033444 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10441376 USD and is down -0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $2,040,844.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.