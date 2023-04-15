Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Exelixis (EXEL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Exelixis (NASDAQ: EXEL):

4/14/2023 – Exelixis was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/12/2023 – Exelixis had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $21.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2023 – Exelixis was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/29/2023 – Exelixis was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/16/2023 – Exelixis is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2023 – Exelixis is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2023 – Exelixis had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

2/24/2023 – Exelixis was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/14/2023 – Exelixis had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Exelixis Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:EXEL traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.46. 1,572,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,204,205. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.68. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $23.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.01.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $423.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.71 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Exelixis

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelixis

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $434,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,419,171.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 15,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $254,133.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 317,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,126.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $434,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,419,171.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 237,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,212,089. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Exelixis by 400.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Exelixis by 245.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 129.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc operates as an oncology company, which focuses on discovering, developing, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers. Its products include cabometyx, cometriq, and cotellic. The company was founded by Stelios Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

