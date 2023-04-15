Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) Short Interest Update

Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,642,600 shares, an increase of 110.5% from the March 15th total of 780,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 443.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Resolute Mining from GBX 24 ($0.30) to GBX 25 ($0.31) in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Get Resolute Mining alerts:

Resolute Mining Stock Performance

RMGGF remained flat at $0.33 on Friday. Resolute Mining has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.18.

About Resolute Mining

Resolute Mining Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in exploration, development, and operation of gold mines across Australia and Africa. Its portfolio include Syama, which is located in the south of Mali in West Africa; Mako, which is located in eastern Senegal in West Africa; and Bibiani, which is located in the western region of Ghana in West Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.