Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 145.5% from the March 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBKB. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 177,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 21,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. increased its holdings in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 886,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,075,000 after purchasing an additional 296,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBKB stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $7.45. 2,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,136. The stock has a market cap of $84.02 million, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.73. Rhinebeck Bancorp has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.25.

Rhinebeck Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBKB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.05 million during the quarter. Rhinebeck Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 12.84%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Rhinebeck Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Residential Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer. The Commercial Real Estate loans segment is separated into the three classes: construction, non-residential and multi-family, Non-residential and multi-family loans include long-term loans financing commercial properties and include both owner and non-owner occupied properties.

