Robert W. Baird Begins Coverage on Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS)

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.41.

Shares of NYSE HIMS opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.36. Hims & Hers Health has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $12.04.

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $167.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.18 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 12.47% and a negative return on equity of 20.69%. The business’s revenue was up 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, Director Alex Bard sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $5,775,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 296,878 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,940.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alex Bard sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $5,775,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 296,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,940.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $407,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 237,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,904.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 741,721 shares of company stock worth $8,065,938 over the last three months. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

