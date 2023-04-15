Robert W. Baird Begins Coverage on Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Roku from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Roku from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Roku from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.00.

Roku Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $61.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.90. Roku has a 1 year low of $38.26 and a 1 year high of $118.29.

Insider Activity

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $867.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.32 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Roku will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $207,225.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 8,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $545,727.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,182.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $207,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,889,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,817 shares of company stock worth $953,729. Corporate insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 772.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,771,000 after buying an additional 2,486,100 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Roku by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,633 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Roku by 579.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,963,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,747 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Roku by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,403,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,612,000. Institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

Featured Articles

