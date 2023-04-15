Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.43

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.43 and traded as high as $2.17. Rockwell Medical shares last traded at $2.07, with a volume of 84,044 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RMTI shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rockwell Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Rockwell Medical Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rockwell Medical ( NASDAQ:RMTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.19. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 163.92% and a negative net margin of 25.65%. The company had revenue of $19.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.62 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Medical, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 21,225 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 55,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 12,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.62% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.

Featured Articles

